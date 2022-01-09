Head to Head Comparison: Crescent Energy (CRGY) & The Competition

Crescent Energy (NYSE: CRGY) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crescent Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $112.92 million -$165.34 million -33.45 Crescent Energy Competitors $5.66 billion -$653.11 million -4.13

Crescent Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy Competitors 2144 10669 15371 546 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Crescent Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -28.38% 58.50% 8.12% Crescent Energy Competitors -25.18% -3.50% 6.08%

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

