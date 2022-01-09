Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $550.49 million and $31.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00311731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 627,323,434 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

