Neblio Price Hits $0.87 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $549,501.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004897 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,872,360 coins and its circulating supply is 18,566,380 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

