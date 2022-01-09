Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 52.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 74.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRMK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 608,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,937. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

