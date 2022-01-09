$1.34 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $91.23 and a 52-week high of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

