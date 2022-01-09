Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 65,440 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth $238,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

