Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $38.32 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

