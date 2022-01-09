First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

NYSE:UNH opened at $458.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.75 and a 200-day moving average of $433.79. The firm has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

