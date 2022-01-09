Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.9% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.01. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.