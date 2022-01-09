Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

