Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.35. 833,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,203. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

