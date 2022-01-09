Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.83. 627,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $103.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.