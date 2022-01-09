Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.93. 684,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,375. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.87.

