Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 292,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

