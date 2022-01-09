Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 336 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $521.24. 761,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

