Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,638 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.91. 1,704,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

