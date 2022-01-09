Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,430 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.92. The company had a trading volume of 692,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

