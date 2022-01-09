Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $524.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.87 million to $542.89 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

