HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HOYA stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

