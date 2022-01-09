HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in December

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HOYA stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
