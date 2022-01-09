Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Decreases By 21.6%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 912,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after buying an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.