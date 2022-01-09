Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,453,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

