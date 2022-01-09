Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TBPH stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $955.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 583,752 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,478,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,201,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

