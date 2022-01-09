Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

