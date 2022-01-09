State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Waters worth $30,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.06. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.