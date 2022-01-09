TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $55,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $550.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.61 and its 200 day moving average is $646.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

