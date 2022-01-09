Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDSI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
