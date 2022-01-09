Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDSI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

