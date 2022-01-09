Argus Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Argus has a total market capitalization of $956.43 and $4.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argus has traded 76.7% higher against the dollar. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,644.32 or 0.99999302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.25 or 0.00814631 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Argus Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

