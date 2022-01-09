Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,524 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

