Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,700 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.