iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Graypoint LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $290.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

