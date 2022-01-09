$0.88 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cerner reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 221.1% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

