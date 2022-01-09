JustInvest LLC Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $556.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $650.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.76 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.