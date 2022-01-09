First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.49 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,410 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

