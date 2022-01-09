First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $104.50 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

