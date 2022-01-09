Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Thryv makes up approximately 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THRY opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Thryv Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
