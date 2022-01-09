Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Thryv makes up approximately 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 5,831.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

