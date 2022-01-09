Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.