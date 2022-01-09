Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

