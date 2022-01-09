Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,327 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

