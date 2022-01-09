Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DD stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

