Private Management Group Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

