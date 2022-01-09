Lincluden Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,476,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,125 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 9.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $97,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.