Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 451 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

