Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,658 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,914,000 after buying an additional 1,111,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

