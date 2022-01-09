Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 189,151 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,151 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,484.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

RXRX opened at $15.80 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

