Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. reduced its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Aeglea BioTherapeutics comprises about 1.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.50% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGLE. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.44. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 121,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

