Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,996,020 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,426 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,996,020 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 2.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $83,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

