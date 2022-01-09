Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,700,493 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 9.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $319,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

