Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,230 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

