Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,074 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BIO opened at $663.16 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $745.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

