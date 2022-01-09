Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Albireo Pharma worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $527,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $26.14 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

